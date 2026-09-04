1-year-old reportedly abducted by father on bicycle in Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police canceled a kidnapping BOLO for a 1-year-old boy after determining his father had permission to have custody. Authorities originally responded Friday evening to the 400 block of Connell Avenue SW following reports the child was taken without permission. Investigators confirmed Dominique McCall was legally cleared to have his son, ending the missing person search.



The Atlanta Police Department cancelled a kidnapping lookout for a 1-year-old boy Friday evening after investigators confirmed the child's father had legal permission to have custody.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers initially responded to a home in the 400 block of Connell Avenue SW after receiving reports that the 1-year-old was taken without permission. Authorities named the 34-year-old father after he was seen riding away on a bicycle.

Further investigation by the Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit determined the father had full authorization to have custody of his son. Officers officially cancelled the lookout and cleared the emergency search.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional details regarding what caused the initial miscommunication between family members at the home.