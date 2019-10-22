Police: Pedestrian hit and killed in Clayton County

Investigators in Clayton County are looking into what caused a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, a police cruiser, and a school bus.

Police responded to Garden Walk Boulevard and Garden Ridge Drive around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a woman was crossing the street while pushing her child in a stroller. That's when she was hit and killed by a 2004 Ford Expedition.

Investigators say while the driver tried to miss the women, he crashed into a Clayton County police cruiser.

That cruiser then hit a school bus with students on board.

Before the woman was hit, she was able to push the baby out the way.