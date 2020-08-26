Police: Passenger hijacks MARTA bus with hammer, drives to station

article

Atlanta police say a hammer-wielding passenger is in custody after he hijacked a MARTA bus Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell FOX 5 the frightening situation started around 4:20 on Tuesday when a bus passenger used a hammer to hit one of the handrails on the bus.

The terrified driver pulled over on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and she and all of the other passengers fled off the bus.

Police then say the suspect drove the bus to the North Avenue bus loop, where MARTA police took him into custody.

The other passengers and driver were picked up by another bus.

Officials have not released the identity of the man or what charges he may face.

No one and no bus was injured in the incident.

