Police: Missing Riverdale man hasn't been seen for 4 days

Clayton County police need your help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen for four days.

Officials have issued a Mattie's Call for 39-year-old Henry Carroll. According to police, Carroll left his home on the 6200 of Walker Road in Riverdale, Georgia on March 12 on foot.

According to officials, Carroll has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and manic depression. Police do not believe he has his medication at the time.

Carroll is described as being around 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes, and has tattoos on his face and head.

If you have any information that can help police find Carroll, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.