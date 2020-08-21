Police: Man wanted for shooting woman at Atlanta gas station

Atlanta police need help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened last month.

On July 6, police responded to a Citgo gas station in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police found a woman who had been shot in the thigh. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injury.

According to police, the woman was shot by a man during an argument.

Police have released a surveillance image of the man believed to be the shooter.

August 21, 2020 - Police release surveillance image of suspected gunman (Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.