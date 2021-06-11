Police: Man shot during fight drives to fire station for help

article

Police say a shooting at an Atlanta apartment has sent one victim to the hospital.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim was shot during a fight inside an apartment on Astor Avenue.

The man managed to drive himself to a fire station on the 1200 block of Lee Street for help.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

