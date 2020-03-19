Police: Man found dead inside Gwinnett County home

Homicide detectives were investigating a death near Lawrenceville after a family member came home and found a man unconscious.

It happened along Lockridge Lane around 9 p.m. Gwinnett County police officer responded to a call of a person shot. Officer said they arrived to find a man dead inside the home.

Police said the man was died by the time officers arrived at the scene.

Investigators worked well into the evening to try to determine what led to the man’s death.

Information about a suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information in the case can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).