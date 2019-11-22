Police: Man fires shot while under influence of alcohol

An Adairsville man was arrested after police said he fired a shot while under the influence.

On Nov. 16, police responded to a "shots fired" call at Milania's Pizza restaurant on Joe Frank Harris Parkway.

According to police, Matthew Fowler, 47, said he accidentally discharged his pistol inside the restaurant as he tried to show someone his homemade leather holster. A witness said Fowler was trying to put the gun back into the holster when it discharged, striking the wall.

Officers said Fowler smelled like alcohol and he admitted to having several drinks.

Fowler was then placed under arrest after police administered a breathalyzer. He was charged with discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

Fowler was taken to the Bartow County jail.