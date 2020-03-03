Police: Man arrested after killing ex-wife, girlfriend

Authorities in two different counties said a Covington man killed his girlfriend and then his ex-wife within an hour of each other on Tuesday morning.

Gwinnett County police say they were called to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Herrington Woods Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville shortly before 6 a.m. after a neighbor reported a domestic disturbance.

When they got to the scene, officers found the woman, identified as 36-year-old Jillian Myles-Walters, dead in the doorway of her home.

Detectives say at the time of the incident, there were other occupants in the home, but none of them were injured.

Newton County deputies say at approximately 6:52 a.m. they received a call from 110 Keyton Drive from someone who said their mother and step-father were fighting. When deputies arrived on the scene they found a 51-year-old woman non-responsive inside the garage. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Arief McKenzie, had fled, but was later arrested and is in the Gwinnett County Jail.

McKenzie is charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in Myles-Walters death. Newton County deputies are not releasing the victim's name in their case.

Anyone with information on the case, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.