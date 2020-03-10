Police: Man ambushed by gunfire outside Midtown recording studio

Police in Atlanta are trying to find the gunman who fired at a man outside a Midtown recording studio early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the 11th Street Studio located along 11th Street near Bellingrath Avenue NW around 2:45 a.m. Atlanta police said the victim told officers he had just walked out of the studio when someone started firing at him from a rooftop across the street.

Police said the man ducked behind vehicles parked along the street, causing damage to several cars.

The gunman eventually fled the scene.

Investigators said they recovered several spent shell casings from the rooftop.

Police didn’t immediately have a description of the suspect.

The case remains under investigation.