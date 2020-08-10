Police investigating road rage shooting in Midtown

A case of road rage escalated to gunfire overnight in Midtown, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers said a man was blocking traffic on 10th Street and got upset when someone honked at him.

Police said when the man confronted the driver, the person shot him. Police said the man who was shot was the "primary aggressor."

According to police, at some point, the shooter was tased.

No word yet whether any charges will be filed.