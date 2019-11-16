Police investigating deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station Saturday night.

The shooting happened at a Quik Trip gas station in the 3900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway at around 9 p.m.

Sunday morning, the business was back to usual at the gas station, but just the night before, caution tape wrapped around the entire parking lot. That's because several cars crashed around the gas pumps as a result of the shooting.

Officers say they arrived to a chaotic scene with multiple crashes and a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the unidentified victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A witness told FOX 5 that he was inside the store when he heard a series of shots, looked outside, and saw his car struck.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or suspect and are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Officials told FOX 5 they are checking surveillance video to provide further context.

If you have any information that could help, please call DeKalb County police.