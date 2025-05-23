Police investigating after man found shot in arm in SW Atlanta

article

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta that sent a man to the hospital on Thursday evening.

Officials say their investigation began when they were called to Northside Drive SW and Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW at around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a person shot.

What we know:

When officers got to the scene, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Medics took the victim to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators say they learned that the shooting actually happened at a home on the 400 block of Markham Street SW.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name or shared any details about what led up to the shooting.

The investigation continues.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.