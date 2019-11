Officers in DeKalb County are searching for the person responsible for a violent home invasion. Detectives say a couple in their 80's are the victims.

It happened at home along Mercer Road around 12:47 p.m. DeKalb County police said the unknown man forced his way into the home and assaulted them.

Police say the robber got away with an unknown amount of money.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect.