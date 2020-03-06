Police investigate deadly hit and run in Paulding County

Georgia State Patrol are investigating after a man's body was found Friday morning following a hit and run.

According to investigators, the body was found near Dallas Acworth Highway and Cedarcrest Road.

No word on how the crash happened or who was the first to find the body.

Police have not released the victim’s identity due to their family not yet being informed.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

FOX 5 News crews are on scene working to learn more.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

