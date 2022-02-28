Orange County police chase: Suspect taken into custody on church campus

An alleged armed suspect who was considered "armed and dangerous" and was wanted in a car-to-car shooting was taken into custody after leading authorities on a pursuit through Orange County Monday afternoon.

The pursuit was first reported around 12:05 p.m. and the suspect was driving a gray Honda Civic.

The pursuit began in Anaheim as the suspect led authorities through the cities of Orange, Tustin, Santa Ana and Costa Mesa on freeways and surface streets. While in Costa Mesa, the suspect was seen traveling on the wrong side of the road. As the pursuit moved to the Huntington Beach area, deputies were told to disengage from the pursuit.

FOX 11's Stu Mundel reported there were at least two people inside the vehicle.

Sheriff's re-engaged in the pursuit as it continued through Costa Mesa.

Just after 12:45 p.m., the suspect got out of the vehicle at the Crossing Church campus near Newport Boulevard and Victoria Street and appeared to be armed. He led officers on a brief foot chase before he surrendered.

No officers were injured in the incident.

