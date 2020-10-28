Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
9
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:32 AM EDT until THU 7:20 PM EDT, Forsyth County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:45 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County

Police in Center City find van with low-grade explosives

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police find explosive devices in van on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

FOX 29's Steve Keeley has more on explosive devices found inside a van on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police and federal agents said they found a van containing low-grade explosives as the city tries to stem the widespread unrest that followed the fatal police shooting of a Black man.

Spokesman Rob Cucinotta of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the explosives and incendiary devices were found Wednesday night while the city was in the midst of an overnight curfew.

He said several people associated with the van found downtown were being investigated. He declined to say if they were in custody.

Philadelphia police plan to release more information Thursday.

The finding follows two days of civil unrest following the shooting Monday of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old man with a history of mental health problems. Police said he was shot outside his home after ignoring orders to drop a knife.

The city has seen a rash of ATM thefts this year in which people used low-grade explosives to vandalize or steal the bank machines. Philadelphia police said that nine ATM machines had been exploded this week.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

53 officers injured, 172 arrested after deadly police shooting sparks consecutive nights of unrest

Police sergeant suffers broken leg after being struck by pickup truck in West Philadelphia

White House issues statement on looting in Philadelphia following death of Walter Wallace Jr.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest