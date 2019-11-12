Police: I-285 floods in freezing temps
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Wet and below freezing temperatures do not mix. That’s why emergency officials responded late Tuesday night to a flooding on a major Atlanta Highway.
Interstate 285 Westbound through Sandy Springs was experiencing a major slowdown after reported flooding along the bust roadway.
Sandy Springs police tweeted a photo of the mess which was along I-285 near Roswell Road.
It was not immediately clear how long it would take for crews to repair and correct the issue.