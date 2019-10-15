Police: Georgia officer dragged behind car by fleeing suspect

Lawrenceville police have arrested a suspect they say dragged an officer behind their car while fleeing from a traffic stop.

According to officials, the officer was working at the intersection of West Pike Street and Perry Street during a power outage on Monday when they saw a vehicle that did not stop at a four-way stop.

When the officer attempted to pull the man over, police say he failed to obey commands and drove off. While the suspect was attempting to flee, the officer's uniform caught on the vehicle, dragging him on the ground, police said.

After posting the story on Facebook, Lawrenceville police say they were able to identify the suspect and arrest him. His identity and potential charges have not been released.

Lawrenceville police say the officer was injured, but have not said the extent of the injuries.