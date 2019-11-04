Police: Gas station clerk shoots, kills man in convenience store

DeKalb County police are investigating after a gas station clerk opened fire, leaving a man dead.

It happened at the Hop In convenience store on Memorial Drive early Monday morning. The location is also a Texaco gas station in the 5200 block near Rays Road.

According to police, a store clerk shot and killed a man after some type of altercation. Investigators said the man, who was not armed, was possibly stealing from the store before the clerk shot him.

Police are now questioning the clerk about why he fired.

Crime scene investigators are on the scene processing evidence and a body can be seen just inside the front door.