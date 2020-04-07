Police desperately searching for Union City teen cousins

Union City police need your help finding two teenagers who haven't been seen for four days.

According to the Union City Police Department, both 13-year-old Nazari Haywood and 15-year-old Melana Stewart were last seen at a home on the 6100 block of Hickory Lane at around 3 a.m. on Friday, April 3.

Officials say Haywood and Stewart are cousins.

Police say they want to find the two teens as soon as positive while shelter-in-place is in effect.

If you have any information that could help police find Haywood and Stewart, please call Union City Police Department Detective Nelso at 770-515-7835 or call 911 immediately.