Police: DeKalb County murder suspect arrested

A suspect connected to a DeKalb County murder investigation that killed a 27-year-old man, was arrested Saturday, police confirmed.

According to police, the shooting happened on April 8 at a home Stoneleigh Hill Road in Lithonia. The victim was later identified as Kyndre Whipple.

The shooting started after several people got into some sort of dispute at the home, according to investigators.

DeKalb police investigate after deadly shooting

Police believe the suspects fired gunshots before leaving in a car.

Whipple died a short time later. Police said more arrests may still be made.

The investigation continues.