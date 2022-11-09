Expand / Collapse search
Seagoville, Dallas police pursue wrong-way driver in suspected stolen vehicle

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
6:37PM
Police Chases
FOX 4

Erratic driver speeds, travels wrong way through Dallas in stolen truck

Police followed the suspects to a wooded area where they tried to escape on foot.

DALLAS - Police are searching for a suspect after pursuing a vehicle that traveled the wrong way down Dallas County highways at high speeds.

Seagoville police say they received notice a stolen maroon pickup from a Dallas police helicopter at a convenience store on East Malloy Bridge Road.

As police were on their way, the truck started to travel east in the westbound lanes of US Highway 175.

The truck eventually got off of the highway and drove through a number of city streets.

Seagoville police say as the maroon truck was traveling north on W Stark Road the driver of a tan Chevy pickup swerved at the pursuing Seagoville police officer.

Both trucks drove back to US Highway 175, entering the eastbound access road while driving west.

Seagoville police say they then called off their pursuit.

The police department says they later received information that the person in the stolen maroon truck stopped on 175, and two occupants hopped into the tan Chevy.

Police pursue truck in high-speed chase through Dallas County

The suspects drove into a wooded area before taking off on foot.

The truck drove the wrong way down I-20 before eventually going into a wooded area near Seagoville Road, where two men and woman took off on foot.

Two of the suspects was taken into custody.

Police are searching the wooded area for the other.

The suspects are expected to face charges of evading arrest in a vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more updates.