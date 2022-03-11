Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
7
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

LA Police Chase: Passenger pops head out of SUV, possibly taunting cops before crash, arrest

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Police Chases
FOX 11

LA Police Chase: Passenger pops head out of SUV, possibly taunting cops before crash, arrest

SkyFOX was over a police chase where one of the suspects popped their head out of the SUV's sunroof, possibly taunting the trailing authorities.

LOS ANGELES - An intense police chase in Los Angeles ended in a crash late Thursday night.

SkyFOX was over the police chase scene in Los Angeles as a white SUV is led authorities on a pursuit across Los Angeles County.

snapshot-2022-03-10T222955.092.jpg

One of the suspects inside the SUV was initially wanted in Baldwin Park for possibly brandishing a weapon.

The chase started from Baldwin Park and then passed through various parts of Los Angeles before the suspect drove back to Baldwin Park.

At 10:45 p.m. Thursday, a person was spotted popping their head out of the sunroof of the SUV mid-chase. It is unknown if the passenger was calling for help or taunting the trailing authorities.

The chase ended in a wild crash involving a parked pickup truck around 10:50 p.m. At least four people were pulled from the SUV and were taken into custody.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.