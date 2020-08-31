Police: Body pulled from Flint River in Clayton County

article

Police in Clayton County are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from the Flint River on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out to an area just east of Southern Regional Medical Center along Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale. Clayton County police confirm their dive team responded to pull the body of an adult male from the river.

Investigators believe the man’s body had been there since at least last night. The area is known to flood during heavy rain and police said there was flooding last night.

The cause of death was not immediately known. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death as well as to make a positive identification.

It was not immediately known who discovered the body or how.

