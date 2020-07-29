Police: Body found in shallow water in northwest Atlanta

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead face-down in the water in northwest Atlanta

It happened a little before 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of N. Avenue NW near Pelton Place NW. Atlanta police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man face-down in shallow water behind a home.

Homicide detectives and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

The name of the man has not been released.

Despite this being a homicide investigation, it is not immediately clear if foul play was involved.