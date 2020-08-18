Police: 3-year-old injured after firing gun in southwest Atlanta

Police are investigating a report of a toddler injured after she somehow got ahold of a firearm at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle SW a little before 2:30 p.m. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find a 3-year-old girl with injuries to the stomach. Initially, officials believed the injuries were a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said she was alert, conscious, and breathing.

She was rushed to an area hospital for treatment where it was determined she was grazed by a piece of glass as a result of a gunshot.

Investigators were speaking with the young girl’s guardians to try to piece together how the child had access to a gun.

The name of the girl has not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

This story has been updated to reflect new information by police as to the toddler's injuries as a result of the shooting.