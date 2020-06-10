Police: 2 shot by Clayton County officers following carjacking

Clayton County police confirm two people suffered minor injuries after a carjacking Wednesday evening.

It started at the Vera Cruz Apartments off of Old Dixie Highway. Police said two suspects pistol-whipped a man during a carjacking. They got away in the victim's car. Police were able to catch up to the vehicles using a GPS tracking device on the victim's cell phone.

They ended up at the Laurel Pointe Apartments off of Old Dixie Highway in Forest Park. The men ran in different directions, so the two officers split up in pursuit. During the foot chase, police said each of the suspects turned around armed with a gun, forcing the officers to open fire.

The suspects each were shot, but are expected to survive.

Police in Clayton County investigate an officer-involved shooting off of Old Dixie Highway on June 10, 2020. (FOX 5)

No officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.