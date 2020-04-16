Police: 2 men found shot to death inside Gwinnett County home

A disturbing discovery Thursday evening after two men were found dead inside a Lawrenceville area home, police said.

It happened along Racquet Club Circle a little before 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Gwinnett County police said they received a 911 call reporting a “person shot” after returning to the home.

Officers found two men of Asian ethnicity dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the lower level of the split-foyer home, police said.

Investigators questioned the caller, who is friends with at least one of the men.

The name of the men has not been released.

Investigators did not immediately have a motive or information on a suspect.

Anyone with information can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).