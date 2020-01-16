Police: 2 hours, 26 vehicles, 7 locations, and 3 suspects on the run

Police are searching for a robbing crew who targeted more than two dozen vehicles overnight at several hotels and apartment complexes across the Lawrenceville area.

Gwinnett County police said trio hit seven locations between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday. At each location, the suspects arrived in a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee with blacked-out rims and a long sticker on the top portion of the rear window.

The suspect smashed out windows to enter the cars, police said, and took off with items inside. Police said the most common stolen item were wallets.

The targeted locations were:

Hearthside Sugarloaf Apartments – 5600 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

Hampton Inn – 1135 Lakes Parkway, Lawrenceville

Comfort Inn and Suites – 2225 Riverside Parkway, Lawrenceville

Herrington Mill Apartments – 1564 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville

Country Inn and Suites – 989 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville

Hampton Inn – 6010 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

Homewood Suites – 1775 North Brown Road, Lawrenceville

Police remind motorists to remove all valuable items from their vehicles, especially while traveling.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could receive up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.