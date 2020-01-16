Police: 2 hours, 26 vehicles, 7 locations, and 3 suspects on the run
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a robbing crew who targeted more than two dozen vehicles overnight at several hotels and apartment complexes across the Lawrenceville area.
Gwinnett County police said trio hit seven locations between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday. At each location, the suspects arrived in a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee with blacked-out rims and a long sticker on the top portion of the rear window.
The suspect smashed out windows to enter the cars, police said, and took off with items inside. Police said the most common stolen item were wallets.
The targeted locations were:
- Hearthside Sugarloaf Apartments – 5600 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
- Hampton Inn – 1135 Lakes Parkway, Lawrenceville
- Comfort Inn and Suites – 2225 Riverside Parkway, Lawrenceville
- Herrington Mill Apartments – 1564 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville
- Country Inn and Suites – 989 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville
- Hampton Inn – 6010 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
- Homewood Suites – 1775 North Brown Road, Lawrenceville
Police remind motorists to remove all valuable items from their vehicles, especially while traveling.
Advertisement
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could receive up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.