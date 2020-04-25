Police: 1 killed, 1 hospitalized in 'gun battle' at SE Atlanta apartments

An overnight shooting killed one man and landed a second in Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to Atlanta police.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:30 Saturday morning at the Trestletree Village Apartments on the 900 block of United Avenue.

Investigators spent several hours piecing through shell casings scattered in an apartment complex parking lot on United Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

“About 1:30 this morning, we responded to a shooting of two people, and [evidence on] the scene is telling us some type of gun battle ensued between two people,” said Capt. D’Andrea Price.

Police are investigating the deadly double shooting at the Atlanta apartment complex.

Concerned neighbors, family and friends congregated outside of the Trestletree Village Apartments, as police tried to pinpoint what triggered the deadly gun battle.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Despite the large gathering, police said, so far, no witnesses have come forward.

”Everything is under investigation,” said Price. “We have not found any viable witnesses at this time; we're still on the scene and we'll be on the scene for a while.”

Police have not released the identities of either man involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

App users click here for live updates