Police: 1 dead, 4 hurt in Old Fourth Ward drive-by shooting

Police say a gunman opened fire on a group of men outside a northeast Atlanta apartment early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 of shots being fired along Parkway Drive in Old Fourth Ward just after 1 a.m.

Investigators said several young men were sitting on the sidewalk when an unknown person in a burgundy Dodge Charger or Challenger drove up and opened fire.

According to police, one of the guys, a 23-year-old, was killed in the shooting. Four others drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police later were able to confirm one of those shooting victims critically wounded. The other three suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Atlanta Police have not released the victims' names or a description of the gunman.

Crime scene investigators left more than 45 evidence markers at the scene as they tried to find witnesses and clues to why the men were targeted for such violence.

Police are now reviewing multiple surveillance cameras in the area, hoping to learn more about the deadly drive-by shooting.

Police don't know why the victims were targeted or who opened fire. But they're hoping to get some solid leads soon before anyone else gets hurt.