Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in DeKalb County motel shooting

Police are investigating a double shooting in Decatur that left one person dead and another injured.

It happened Thursday morning at the Oyo Hotel on Wesley Club Drive. DeKalb County police responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two contractors who had been shot. One of the victims was found dead at the scene. The second contractor was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the contractors had arrived at the motel for work before two suspects opened fire on them in the parking lot. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

The suspects left in an unknown vehicle.

Officers are now working to learn what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.