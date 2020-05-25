Pizza Hut giving away 500,000 pizzas to 2020's graduating seniors

The Class of 2020 may have missed out on their graduation ceremonies, but there’s no stopping them from having an intimately-attended pizza party.

Pizza Hut has teamed up with America’s dairy farmers to give away 500,000 pizzas to graduating high school seniors and their families, in an effort to bring “some much-needed joy” amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter – like graduations – and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days,” said George Felix, the chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut, in a press release. “So, it’s only natural that we’d be there for students and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020.”

