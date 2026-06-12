Pioneering jazz fusion group Us3 releases 'Cool' new single

The Brief Pioneering jazz and hip-hop group Us3 is back with a new single called "Cool Cat," available on major streaming platforms Friday, June 12. "Cool Cat" features production and mixing by Us3 founder Geoff Wilkinson and vocals by his frequent collaborator, rapper Akil Dasan. "Cool Cat" is the first single from Us3’s upcoming album, which is due out in October.



Pioneering group Us3 burst onto the music scene back in the 1990s, fusing hip-hop and jazz into an exciting new sound. And now, group founder and producer Geoff Wilkinson is ready to do it all again.

"Cool Cat" is the new single from Us3, featuring Wilkinson’s production and mixing and vocals by rapper Akil Dasan. It’s available on all major streaming music platforms today.

"I’ve worked with him on three other albums," says Wilkinson of collaborator Dasan. "And we just wanted to do something a little tongue-in-cheek about coolness and about how jazz is cool. But it’s got this kind of silly, finger-clicking kind of image, and we were just poking fun at that, really."

"Cool Cat" is the first single from Us3’s upcoming album, which is due out in October. And with new music comes a new reason to hit the road.

"I’d love to bring the band back to America," says Wilkinson. "At the moment, we’re just putting the finishing touches to a European tour, and we haven’t done a European tour for 15 years. So, that’s going to be November of this year, and hopefully next year we’ll come to Atlanta, as well."

For more information on Us3, click here.