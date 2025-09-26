Pinch, pinch: Stars talk 'Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie'

The Brief "Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie" opens in theatres nationwide today from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures, bringing the blockbuster Netflix children’s series to the big screen. Music legend Gloria Estefan and comedy icon Kristin Wiig join series star Laila Lockhart Kraner for the movie, which features the characters taking a fantastic adventure through Cat Francisco. Grammy winner Estefan will be in Atlanta next year working on her new musical "Basura," set to make its world premiere at Alliance Theatre in May 2026.



"A pinch on my left…pinch, pinch on my right…"

Parents with children of a certain age will know those words right now — and they should probably hurry up and make plans to head to a movie theatre this weekend!

"Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie" opens in theatres nationwide today from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures, bringing the blockbuster Netflix children’s series to the big screen. The film mixes live action, animation, and major star power; music legend Gloria Estefan and comedy icon Kristin Wiig join series star Laila Lockhart Kraner for the movie, which features the characters taking a fantastic adventure through Cat Francisco!

"Going from just recording and talking to a camera to having scene partners like Kristin Wiig and Gloria Estefan, it was a big change, but it was a very welcome change," says Lockhart Kraner. "Our director, Ryan Crego, just allowed us to to play and have fun."

Grammy-winning superstar Estefan plays Gabby’s grandmother in the film — and says the character’s crafty side is all acting.

"When I had my son so many decades ago, I actually did needlepoint and I made a lot of the things that were part of his bedroom set or whatever," says Estefan. "But, they make fun of me. My sister who is super crafty, my kids who draw — who are amazing — and my grandson, they make fun of me!"

Estefan’s busy schedule includes spending a few months in Atlanta next year, working on her new musical "Basura." The show is set to make its world premiere at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre in May 2026.

"I am beyond excited," she says. "We've been working on this for three years, minimum. I've got so much new music that my daughter and I have written for this, we have the incredible Alex Lacamoire doing the arrangements, it's a dream team…I am just beyond excited for this."

Click the video player in this article to hear more from the stars of "Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie."