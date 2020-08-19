Pilot suffers injury after FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX

article

A FedEx plane with two pilots aboard made an emergency landing at LAX early Wednesday morning.

The Boeing 767-300, which arrived from Newark Liberty International Airport, made the emergency landing around 3:50 a.m. after the pilots reported a mechanical issue with the landing gear on the left side of the plane. As the plane landed, it slid onto its belly.

Authorities helped remove the pilots from the plane and one of them suffered a foot injury while exiting, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, officials said.

Advertisement

FedEx released the following statement to FOX 11:

"We are grateful that our flight crew is safe and that no one was seriously injured. Safety is our top priority, and we are working with investigators to fully understand the matter.”

The runway, 25R, was closed while crews evaluated the aircraft.

No further information was immediately available.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.