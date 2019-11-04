Pilot killed in small aircraft crash in northwest Georgia

article

A pilot is dead after their small gyrocopter crashlanded in a field in Polk County, Georgia.

The Polk County Police Chief told FOX 5 that the small amateur-build Tango gyrocopter crashed in a cotton field at Collard Valley Road and Wyatt Road around 1:30 Monday afternoon. The field is about five miles from the Polk County Airport-Cornelius Moore Field

Officials say the pilot was the only person aboard at the time and died in the crash.

Polk County police, fire, and emergency medical services are on the scene. The FAA has been called out and will be responding shortly.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the crash.