Man shot at Buckhead gas station, suspect at-large

Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Piedmont Road in Buckhead Saturday evening.

They say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a Texaco gas station.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical conditions. Officials say the suspected shooter took off before they arrived.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other and are looking into the circumstances of the violent incident.