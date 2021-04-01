Pfizer: Vaccine effective against COVID-19 up to 6 months later

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
7
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Pfizer: Vaccine effective against COVID-19 up to 6 months later

Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
Associated Press
article

(Courtesy: Pfizer)

NEW YORK - Pfizer says its vaccine continues to be effective against COVID-19 up to six months later.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced updated results Thursday from their ongoing late-stage study of more than 44,000 volunteers.

MORE: Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe, strongly protective in kids as young as 12

The companies said the vaccine was 91% effective against symptomatic disease and was even more protective in preventing severe disease. Of 927 confirmed COVID-19 cases detected through March 13, 77 were among people who received the vaccine and 850 were among people who got dummy shots.

There were no serious safety concerns and the vaccine also appeared to work against a variant first detected in South Africa, the companies said.

Immunized kids are key to ending coronavirus pandemic, experts say

Dr. Kawsar Talaat, an infectious disease physician and assistant professor with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, discusses why kids also need to be vaccinated to end the pandemic.

MORE: Real-world study finds Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines 90% effective after 2 doses, CDC says

The U.K. and U.S. gave the emergency green light to roll out Pfizer’s vaccine late last year followed by many other countries. The vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and up.

This week, the companies said the vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, based on a study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers.

MORE: Biden says 90% of US adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19