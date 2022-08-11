Expand / Collapse search

Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments.

Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside.

Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
 