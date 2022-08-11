Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments.
Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside.
