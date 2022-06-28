Women's March supporters climb crane in DC to unveil banner protesting Roe v. Wade decision

Supporters of the Women's March have climbed a crane in D.C., unveiling a banner calling on President Joe Biden to "protect abortion, protesting the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a press release.

DC Police are on the scene on North Capitol St near P St NW. The activists have dropped a banner saying "BIDEN PROTECT ABORTION" to "urge President Biden to save lives and take decisive action."

According to the press release, the supporters are climbers and activists from states that have now banned abortion.

"Fight to protect the women that brought you to power or step aside and elect someone who will. It’s as simple as that.," says Women’s March Executive Director Rachel O’Leary Carmona. "You have the power to codify reproductive rights through executive action and you have the power to expand the court. Use it and stop hiding from your own shadow."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.