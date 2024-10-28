Pedestrian struck outside Cobb County crosswalk, police say

The Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is investigating a serious pedestrian collision that occurred Sunday evening.

The incident took place around 8:16 p.m. Oct. 27 along South Cobb Drive, just north of Waldrep Circle.

Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified male pedestrian was crossing South Cobb Drive outside a designated crosswalk when he was struck by a blue 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven by a resident of Kennesaw.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment. The driver was uninjured and stopped the vehicle in the same lane where the collision occurred.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.