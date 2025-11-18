Pedestrian killed by train Tuesday morning in Gainesville, police say

article

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train in the Gainesville area, according to police department.

Gainesville police says the incident happened near Athens Street and Purina Drive and that an Amtrak train struck a pedestrian on the tracks, killing them. They posted a notice on social media shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

They are asking people in the area to use alternate routes until their investigation is complete.

No other information was released about the victim or incident.