Pedestrian killed by train Tuesday morning in Gainesville, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 18, 2025 8:39am EST
Gainesville
Photo courtesy of Gainesville PD

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train in the Gainesville area, according to police department.

Gainesville police says the incident happened near Athens Street and Purina Drive and that an Amtrak train struck a pedestrian on the tracks, killing them. They posted a notice on social media shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. 

They are asking people in the area to use alternate routes until their investigation is complete.

No other information was released about the victim or incident.

