17-year-old boy shoots, kills fellow teen, Paulding County deputies say

A 17-year-old was charged for murder after the shooting death of another teen over the weekend, deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office say.

Carson Nathanial Kennedy, 17, turned himself into deputies on Sunday evening and was booked into the Paulding County Jail. Investigators say he could face additional charges.

The deadly shooting happened on Saturday afternoon. Deputies say they were called out just after 3:30 p.m. to a home located along Southern Oaks Drive. Deputies say they found a 17-year-old boy shot to the chest in the loft apartment above the garage. He was rushed to Wellstar Paulding Hospital where he died.

Investigators say Kennedy had left the scene just before deputies arrived. Authorities were able to negotiate his surrender without further incident.

Detectives are trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

Kennedy is being held without bond.