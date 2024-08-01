Expand / Collapse search
Paulding County deputies honored for saving unconscious man's life

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 1, 2024 12:06pm EDT
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Paulding County Sheriffs Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Two Paulding County law enforcement officers have been honored for their quick efforts that saved a man's life.

On June 3, Sgt. Mullins and Deputy Williams responded to a medical call at the Paulding County Courthouse after reports that a male probate court employee was having a seizure.

The deputies rushed to the scene and found the employee unconscious and in cardiac arrest with another employee administering CPR.

Williams jumped in to continue the CPR while Mullins grabbed the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to administer a shock.

After a short time, the deputies noticed the employee's color had slightly changed, and he had begun taking a few short breaths. Fire crews then arrived at the scene to rush the man to a local hospital.

"Without the quick thinking and decisive action taken by Sergeant Mullins and Deputy Williams, the employee’s life might not have been saved," Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. "I, along with the employee’s family, are forever grateful for what those Deputies did that day.  I am proud beyond measure of Sergeant Mullins and Deputy Williams."

The two deputies were given the Life Saving Award at the Paulding County Courthouse on Tuesday.