Paul Milliken plays a round of 'Celebrity Weakest Link'

The Brief The FOX hit "Celebrity Weakest Link" returns for a second season Monday night, once again featuring Emmy winner Jane Lynch as host. The new season of the show was filmed at Trilith LIVE, the 530,000-square-foot entertainment and production venue in Fayetteville, Georgia. To celebrate the show's return, Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent a few hours on the set – and was given the chance to play a round of the game against some of his FOX colleagues!



"You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye."

It’s a phrase that strikes fear into the heart of any contestant brave enough to stand at a podium facing Jane Lynch.

And trust us…hearing it in person is even worse than hearing it on television!

Jane Lynch is back as host of a new season of "Celebrity Weakest Link," premiering tonight at 9:00 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta. Five of the episode themes and celebrity casts have already been announced, and they’re good ones: "Reality Villains" features Tiffany Pollard, Tom Sandoval, and Richard Hatch, while "Fright Night" brings together horror icons including Linda Blair, Heather Langenkamp, and Cassandra Peterson. There’s also "Power Couples," "8 More Degrees of Jane," and "Ballers" — not to mention other themes yet to be announced!

This season of "Celebrity Weakest Link" was filmed at Fayetteville’s Trilith LIVE, the 530,000-square-foot entertainment and production venue previously featured on Good Day Atlanta. So, when Jane Lynch invited a certain trash-talking feature reporter to drive down and play a round of the game against some of his FOX colleagues from other U.S. cities, well…he had no excuse to avoid the humiliation!

So…is Paul Milliken the Weakest Link? Click the video player in this article to find out!

"Celebrity Weakest Link" is produced by BBC Studios for FOX — new episodes will air Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. and be available the next day on Hulu.