Paul and Alyse team up on 'Don’t Care Where I Spend Christmas'

Look out, Mariah! You’ll always be the Queen of Christmas, but the Prince and Princess are back with an original holiday tune they hope adds a little sparkle to the season!

"Don’t Care Where I Spend Christmas" is this year’s Good Day Atlanta Christmas anthem, written by Paul Milliken and performed by Paul and Alyse Eady. The song is the duo’s fifth holiday recording in a row, following a holiday mashup in 2018 and then three original compositions by Paul, "Good Day Christmas List," "Christmas in Atlanta," and "Didn’t Take Down My Christmas Tree" (the latter two also featured our Sharon Lawson on vocals).

As with the past songs, "Don’t Care Where I Spend Christmas" features an instrumental track entirely performed by Paul (with the addition of guitars provided by his talented older brother, Nate), and this year’s vocals were also recorded and mixed by Paul in his home "studio" (also known as the upstairs walk-in closet!).

From Paul: "I’ll be honest, I didn’t think I had another original Christmas song in me — but when the viewer messages started appearing a few months ago asking if we were working up another new tune, I knew I had to get back to it. Last year’s song was really inspired by the pandemic and the idea of spreading joy during troubled times. This year, I wanted to go back to writing a classic Christmas duet, something breezy and fun and romantic. I started with a riff from ‘Jingle Bells’ and built the song from there. As always, this one is completely dedicated to our amazing viewers. Oh, and to my parents, for spending all that money on piano lessons!"

"Don’t Care Where I Spend Christmas"

Music & lyrics by Paul Milliken