Patriotic movies and shows you can watch from home on Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend will be unlike any in our lifetime.

Social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic have made it nearly impossible to partake in trademark holiday celebrations.

But there’s still plenty you can do at home to commemorate the hundreds of thousands of troops who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the name of the United States.



So in lieu of conventional trips to the beach or large BBQs, here’s a list of patriotic films and series you can watch from the safety of your home:

American Sniper

Based on his autobiography, “American Sniper” follows Chris Kyle through the Iraq War on his path to becoming “the most lethal sniper in U.S. military history.”

Band of Brothers

This epic and emotional 10-part miniseries from HBO tells the story of Easy Company’s journey from the training grounds of Toccoa, Georgia all the way to Adolf Hitler’s private retreat in the mountains of Austria.

Black Hawk Down

Based on the book of the same name, this 2001 film depicts the U.S. military’s raid of Mogadishu during the Somalian Civil War.

Gettysburg

If you have four hours to spare, this 1993 film depicts the most notorious battle of the American Civil War, often credited with crushing the Confederacy’s last hopes of reaching Washington, D.C. It was originally filmed as a miniseries, but was later converted into a movie.

Glory

This 1989 film follows the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment as they fight for uniforms, pay, combat missions and the freedom of their people. Though the 54th fell in the film’s final act, their heroics have inspired real-life monuments.

Lincoln

Though very little combat is depicted in this 2012 film, “Lincoln” shows the politics behind the passage of the 13th Amendment, which ultimately led to the end of the Civil War.

Lone Survivor

Based on the book “Lone Survivor: The Eyewitness Account of Operation Redwing and the Lost Heroes of SEAL Team 10,” this 2013 movie shows a rescue mission to save Marcus Luttrell before he is captured by Taliban fighters.

Midway

Historians proclaim the Battle of Midway as a turning point in World War II’s Pacific theater. This 2019 movie follows naval aviator Lieutenant Dick Best and Lieutenant Commander Edwin T. Layton on the path to a decisive American victory.

Saving Private Ryan

This 1988 film won five of the 11 Academy Awards it was nominated for. It follows a decorated cast featuring Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel, Adam Goldberg, Barry Pepper and more as they search for Private First Class James Francis Ryan, portrayed by Matt Damon.



The Pacific

A decade after “Band of Brothers,” HBO shifted its dramatic focus to the Pacific theater of World War II. This 10-part miniseries features the gruesome battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa and shows the difficulties the troops faced returning to civilian life.

Unbroken

Louis "Louie" Zamperini was supposed to be an Olympic sprinter at Tokyo’s 1940 summer games. But as the Second World War ravaged the planet, Zamperini found himself enlisted in the army. This 2014 film depicts Zamperini surviving a plane crash, spending weeks at sea on a raft and being abused in a Japanese camp.

