Patrick Air Force Base, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station getting name changes to reflect Space Force

Patrick Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station are getting changes to their names.

According to the 45th Space Wing, Patrick Air Force Base will be called "Patrick Space Force Base" and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station will be called "Cape Canaveral Space Force Station" within the next few weeks.

The name changes reflect the newly-installed Space Force branch in the U.S. military.

The 45th Space Wing said it is waiting on an official date to be announced for the name changes.

